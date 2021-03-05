Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford Sells 43,380 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Affirm stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.14. 5,171,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.