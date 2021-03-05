Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

AFRM opened at $84.46 on Friday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49.

In other news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

