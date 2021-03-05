Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

NYSE AFL opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

