African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.78 price objective on shares of African Gold Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

AGGFF opened at $0.11 on Friday. African Gold Group has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

