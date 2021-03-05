AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $142.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AGCO traded as high as $134.14 and last traded at $133.92, with a volume of 25051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.76.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

