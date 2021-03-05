AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $142.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $125.76 on Friday. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $133.45. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

