ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGESY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

