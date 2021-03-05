AGF Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $115,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $120.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

