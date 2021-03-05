AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

AGFMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

AGFMF opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

