Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Lifted to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGKF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Investec downgraded Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

