Agree Realty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 11,537% compared to the average daily volume of 19 call options.

ADC traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,604. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,216,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,166,000 after buying an additional 1,504,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,390,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,390 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8,072.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 992,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 980,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,507,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,974,000 after buying an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

