Agrello (DLT) Market Cap Reaches $10.75 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Agrello has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $354,599.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Agrello has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.19 or 0.00756271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00043049 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,860,823 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

