Aion (AION) Price Down 22.4% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Aion has a market capitalization of $82.04 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,330.21 or 0.99999309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00948023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.36 or 0.00431108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00297749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00090120 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

