Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 63.5% in February

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the January 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AFLYY stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

