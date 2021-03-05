Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 3.1% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned 0.13% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $79,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.40. 13,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.15. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

