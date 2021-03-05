Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 28th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 16,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,413.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,142.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,376 shares of company stock worth $810,662. 53.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Air T has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

