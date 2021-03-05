Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AIPUY stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
Featured Story: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.