Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AIPUY stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

