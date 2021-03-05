Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 56,246 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Akamai Technologies worth $293,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 268,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $95.24. 64,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.