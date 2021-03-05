Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $5.66

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $5.66 or 0.00011713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $218.59 million and $1.74 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00461278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00068301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00464239 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 123,812,169 coins and its circulating supply is 38,607,070 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

