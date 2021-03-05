Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the January 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.42. 35,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,581. Akerna has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Akerna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Akerna by 2,799.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 368,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 355,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Akerna by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

