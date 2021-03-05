Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading Down 10.2%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) shares fell 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.26. 1,290,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,179,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akerna by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 858,656 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Akerna by 2,799.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 368,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 355,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Akerna by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akerna by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

