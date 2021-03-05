Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading Down 10.2%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) shares fell 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.26. 1,290,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,179,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.04.
About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.