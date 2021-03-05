Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 547,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 207,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Akouos alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 780,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.