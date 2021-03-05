Akre Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Akre Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 7.7% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Visa worth $1,146,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 36,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.41. 159,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

