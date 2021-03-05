Akre Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Akre Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,526,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 3.3% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Dollar Tree worth $489,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,203. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

