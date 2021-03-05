Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.5 days.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $54.96 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

