Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.91

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and traded as low as $34.40. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 46,515 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKZOY. Redburn Partners lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.