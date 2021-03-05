Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to Neutral at Wolfe Research

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,581. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,163 shares of company stock valued at $945,841. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

