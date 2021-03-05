Alchemint Standards (SDS) Hits Market Cap of $68,153.28

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 36.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $68,153.28 and approximately $134.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 58% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.42 or 0.00462774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00068537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.22 or 0.00468521 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

