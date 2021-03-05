Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0057 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $8.81 million and $1.42 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00248156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00089080 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

