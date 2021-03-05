Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Up 5%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price rose 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 1,037,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 549,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

ALEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,483 shares of company stock worth $1,434,176. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $6,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

