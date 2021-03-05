Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 147.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,507 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 270,925 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,325.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 247,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 237,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,039,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,073. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

