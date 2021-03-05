Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.09.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

