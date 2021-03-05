Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.69. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.