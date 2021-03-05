Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

AQN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 17,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

