Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

