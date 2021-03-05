Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

TSE:AQN traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$19.19. 2,126,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,335. The firm has a market cap of C$11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$13.84 and a one year high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

