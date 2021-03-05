Algorand Market Capitalization Reaches $2.36 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $413.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,239,117,191 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

