Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

ALGN stock opened at $520.45 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.