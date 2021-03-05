Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 60.7% in February

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ANCTF opened at $31.27 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

