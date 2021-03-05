Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading Up 5.9%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 1,528,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,407,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Alkermes alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after buying an additional 134,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.