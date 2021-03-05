Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading Up 9.4%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.02 and last traded at $123.73. Approximately 519,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 317,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Insiders have sold 126,604 shares of company stock worth $17,320,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $39,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,528 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at $4,684,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

