Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Alleghany worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE Y opened at $625.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $715.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $605.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

