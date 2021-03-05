Alleghany Corp DE Grows Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 6.2% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE owned about 0.66% of Franco-Nevada worth $156,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 73,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,009. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.36.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

