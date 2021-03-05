Alleghany Corp DE Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.7% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE owned about 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $66,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,337. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $44,466.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

