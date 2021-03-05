Alleghany Corp DE Has $70.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 112,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,280,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $30.43 on Friday, hitting $2,064.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,970.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,727.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

