Alleghany Corp DE Has $75.90 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 3.0% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned 0.39% of Vulcan Materials worth $75,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.85. 18,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.28.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

