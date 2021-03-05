Alleghany Corp DE Has $88.32 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,865 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 3.5% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE owned 0.28% of Zimmer Biomet worth $88,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.41. 27,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.