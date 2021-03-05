Alleghany Corp DE Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,080 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 3.8% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of CSX worth $95,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 26.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 346,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 104,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

