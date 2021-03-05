Alleghany Corp DE Purchases 303,101 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 303,101 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.6% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Comcast by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Comcast by 14.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.5% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. 1,497,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,597,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

