Alleghany Corp DE Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 370.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 4.0% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $99,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 168,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,410.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.